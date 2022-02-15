Two longhouses in Sri Aman to have complete drainage system by Feb 24

SRI AMAN (Feb 15): Two longhouses here namely Rh Apa, Lubok Ju and Rh Empol, Sungai Tenggak C will soon see their drainage system completed by Feb 24 this year.

According to Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, both projects are under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and cost about RM50,000 respectively.

The project in Rh Apa is being implemented by Syarikat Tanjung Bijat while Abadi Enterprise is handling the project in Rh Empol.

Both projects began on Nov 24, 2021.

“The implementing agency for both projects is the Sri Aman Divisional Irrigation Department. The cost for the RTP was from 2021 allocations.

“The implementation of the projects also had some constraints due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19,” Harden said in a statement here today.

Harden, who is also Simanggang assemblyman, also visited the site of other RTP projects namely the construction of the Sungai Klassen bridge and a tar-sealed road at Rh Rangga Angkom and Sungai Tenggak B.

These projects are under the supervision of the Sri Aman Public Works Department as the implementing agency, while the contractor is Bumi Makmur Enterprise.

“This RTP project will continue for the current year, and the next five years, by the state government in the hopes of bridging the development gap between rural and urban areas.

“Now is the time for us to stop talking about politics and now we will continue with the development projects in this area,” he said.

Accompany Harden on the visit were Cr Denneil Saweng and Cr Andar Suntai.