Unimas awards Mohd Zarul, Teh for outstanding academic performance

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 15): Two graduates of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) received Anugerah Pelajaran DiRaja (Pingat Jaya Cemerlang) awards for outstanding academic performance during Unimas 25th Convocation here yesterday.

Mohd Zarul Fikri Md Sani and Teh Sue Jing who were conferred Bachelor’s Degree in Counselling and Bachelor’s degree in Linguistics respectively did not expect to receive the award but were grateful and honoured.

When met by reporters, Zarul who hails from Jitra, Kedah, said his secret was to focus not only on examinations but also understanding the concept and purpose of study.

“During examinations, I never had to push myself as I understand the concept, which is then applied to the examination,” he shared and advised students to take one step at a time, continue learning not just for grades but also to benefit the community and the future.

He then recounted some bitter moments during his course of study when he had to tighten his belt due to financial constraints and appreciated friends who had helped him through those difficult times.

Meanwhile, Penangite Teh said “I didn’t expect to be named a recipient of this award. However I am grateful.”

The highest achiever with Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.95 had focused on her studies while working hard for the future.