Unimas confers posthumous Masters degree to Covid-19 victim

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 15): A posthumous degree has been awarded to a Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) student who succumbed to Covid-19 a semester before completing his Masters in Corporate Business Administration.

The degree for the late Muhammad Hisyamuddin Mustapha was received by his widow Nurliyana Amira Kamisly, 33, from Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who is also Unimas chancellor, during the first session of the 25th convocation at Unimas campus here yesterday.

When met by reporters, Nurliyana said her late husband was infected with Covid-19 on Oct 12 last year and battled for 16 days before he passed away on Oct 28. He was 32.

“During that period, he continued with his studies and all that’s left was his thesis. Most of his errands were also done from home online. Even though he had one semester left, Unimas has generously awarded the posthumous award to my late husband,” she said.

She also described her late husband as a dedicated man and caring father to their six-year-old son.