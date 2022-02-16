Abd Karim: Sarawak just wanted to be treated accordingly as agreed upon in the IGC

KUCHING (Feb 16): Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said Sarawak has no intention to leave Malaysia, but demands that it be treated according to the Inter Government Committee (IGC) report when the federation was formed.

“We are not trying to get out of Malaysia. We love to be with Malaysia. We want to see those on the other side of the sea understand us better.

“We also want assets or resources to be equitably shared. There were certain things agreed in the IGC in the formation of Malaysia but were not distributed following the right average,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Abdul Karim said acknowledgement has been given not just by the state government but also at the national level that Sarawak has a different status over the other states in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Even leaders from the Opposition, even Lim Guan Eng ever said that Sarawak cannot be placed on the same level as other states. If we look at the history, it is so. When Malaysia was formed, who were the signatories? Those that represented (the signatories were) one Malaya, one Sabah, one Sarawak, one Singapore and the other United Kingdom.

“After the formation of Malaysia, signatories from Sabah and Sarawak were put on the same level as the states that were not signatories to the Malaysian Agreement,” he said.

Abdul Karim said it should have been objected to at the time, but it was not, as not many Members of Parliament from Sarawak were professionals back then.

“They might not have been able to understand the legal aspects of it,” he added.