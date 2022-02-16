Acting Sarawak CP warns of syndicate using APK file links to hack victims

KUCHING (Feb 16): Sarawak police have warned that a syndicate is using Android Package Kit (APK) file links to hack victims’ accounts.

Acting police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata stressed members of the public must be aware of the online fraud tactic.

“Do not be deceived with the latest online syndicate through APK file method as per the media statement issued by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) on Feb 10, 2022,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He explained a syndicate has been found advertising goods via social media and interested buyers have been asked to contact them via WhatsApp.

“They are then instructed to download and install an app via an APK file link, which would actually replace the existing SMS (short message service) system without their knowledge.

“Victims are also instructed to register by providing information including their names, identity card numbers, as well as details of their email, credit card, and online banking services, before being given access to use the app,” he said.

According to him, after the information is provided, a ‘Page error’ screen would appear as the application is not linked to legitimate banking sites.

“The syndicate’s main purpose is to gain access to the contents of the victim’s SMS texts, as well as banking details, which will be used to transfer money from the victim’s account,” he explained.

Mancha reminded the public not to be easily swayed by advertisements on social media.

“Check carefully before you make any dealings. Do not be easily deceived by the APK installation file attachment that is sent directly to your handphone by an unknown person.

“Do not install APK apps from untrusted sources that could risk your bank accounts,” he warned.

Mancha reiterated that the security of the SMS system on mobile phones must be cared for as it involves one-time password (OTP) messages from various applications.

“Do not install suspicious third-party applications, and do not give any banking details on any form of suspicious online applications,” he stressed.

Recently, Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Kamarudin Md Din said the police had detected bank account hacking activities through the downloading of APK files.

There have been three reports in Johor and one each in Penang and Sabah, with losses totalling RM58,844.

The cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

For advice or to report any form of online criminal activities, contact the Scam Response Centre on 03-26101559 or 03-26101599, or call the CCID Infoline on 013-2111222 (WhatsApp or SMS).