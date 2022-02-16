After Brunei, Sarawak keen to establish VTL with Indonesia, Singapore, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Feb 16): The next countries for Sarawak to set up Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) after Brunei should be Singapore and Indonesia, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said while VTL arrangement has to be made between the federal government and the foreign country, Sarawak did make a request for VTL with Singapore.

“Currently the VTL is with Kuala Lumpur. We also want the VTL for Sarawak. Unfortunately after that, the (Covid-19) cases in Singapore increased, we also slowed down on it, but we will work on it.

“It is one of the important routes for us,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

On the VTL that is being discussed by Malaysia and Brunei, Karim said Sarawak welcomed the news especially for the tourism industry.

“We hope that the effort will be successful in the shortest time. The VTL will bring in a lot of residents from Brunei to Miri. Before Covid-19 hit, most visitors to Sarawak come from Brunei.

“If the VTL opens the border between Sarawak and Brunei, it will bring back the visitors we used to get,” he said.

Karim added that he does not have the specific details on the VTL yet but is glad

that the Malaysian and Bruneian governments are considering it.

According to news reports, the implementation of the air and land VTL as well as recognition to MySejahtera and BruHealth were the two main things decided during Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s two-day official visit to Brunei starting Monday.

The agreement, reached as the result of a discussion between Ismail Sabri and the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, will be a relief for the people of both countries and revive the economic sector.

Currently there are more than 25,000 Malaysians living in Brunei, comprising professionals, students and those working in the country as well as Sarawakians, especially in the border areas, who commute to Brunei.

Some of them have not returned to Malaysia for two years following the closure of the country’s borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.