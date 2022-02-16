Appellate court to rule tomorrow on Sabahan ex-CJs bid to practise law in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Court of Appeal will decide tomorrow if two former Chief Justices from Sabah can be admitted to the Sarawak Bar following a bid by Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan to stop their move.

Voon had filed the appeal against a High Court ruling in 2021 which dismissed his originating summons to set aside the admission of former Chief Justice of Malaysia Tan Sri Richard Malanjum and former Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Wong Dak Wah as advocates in Sarawak.

The presiding Court of Appeal judges are Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, Datuk Ravinthran Paramaguru, and Datuk Darryl Goon Siew Chye.

Separately, via a press statement today, Voon argued that the former Chief Justices are non-Sarawakians and if they want to practise law in the state, they would need to fulfil all conditions required by law.

“This is a protection in the Sarawak Advocates Ordinance and in the Federal Constitution and also under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) given to Sarawakians against outsiders to practice law here, in which, I humbly say I need to protect.”

He added that the law and MA63 were to prevent an influx of lawyers from outside Sarawak practicing in the state as this could deprive local lawyers in the future.

“I am of the humble opinion that both of them had not complied with the legal requirements to practise as resident lawyers in Sarawak.

“This led me to intervene against their application and admission to practice law here,” he stressed.

In 2020, the High Court dismissed Voon’s originating summons, saying they had no merits.

The respondents today were represented by counsels Chong Siew Chiang and Tan Kee Heng.

Voon was represented by counsels RJ Noel and Lim Heng Choo.