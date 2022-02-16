Appoint industry captains to Sago and Nipah Development Board, says Balingian rep

KUCHING (Feb 16): Industry captains should be appointed to the Sago and Nipah Development Board once it is established, said Abdul Yakub Arbi (GPS-Balingian).

He said this is necessary to spearhead the growth of the industry.

“I hope the board will optimise its position by appointing those who really know well the industry and are able to impart their ideas and translate them into reality, which will benefit the industry as a whole,” Abdul Yakub said when debating the Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill 2022 today.

He said the sago and nipah industry has been on the radar of the state government’s development plans since the tenure of the fourth Chief Minister, who is now the Governor of Sarawak, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“His Excellency Tun’s determination to transform the industry was reflected way back in 1993, when he announced about 20,000 ha of land in Sarawak to start large scale sago plantation,” he said.

Abdul Yakub said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has continued the initiative by mooting the idea of the formation of the board to oversee the sago and nipah industry.

“I believe this Bill, upon it being passed by this august House, would pave the way to the formation of an official body, which is empowered to regulate every aspect of these commodities’ development,” he said.

Citing the latest statistics from the Agriculture Department, Abdul Yakub said there are about 32,000 smallholders involved in the sago industry in Pusa, Igan, Dalat, Mukah, and Balingian.

He noted the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) had also developed about 1,000 ha of land and engaged with over 5,000 smallholders in Sebakong and Dalat, while another 5,812 smallholders were involved in the Sago Smallholders Satellite Estate Development.

“Sago is a lucrative industry where its world market price had been not less than RM2,000 per tonne for the last five years and with its promising future, the move to table this Bill will bring Sarawak to the right direction to develop this industry,” he said.

Abdul Yakub added the Board should also serve as a platform to promote research and development on sago and nipah products to diversify the state’s economic activities.