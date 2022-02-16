AstraZeneca completes delivery of 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): AstraZeneca today delivered a further 1,365,200 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (ChAdOx1-S [Recombinant]) to Malaysia, marking the successful completion of its commitment to supply 6.4 million doses under the Advanced Purchase Agreement with the Malaysian government.

Country President, AstraZeneca Malaysia Dr Sanjeev Panchal said to date, more than 9.2 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine have been delivered to Malaysia through direct supply, Covax, and donations from other countries, in support of the country’s vaccination programme.

“AstraZeneca is committed to our role of delivering vaccine doses that reduce hospitalisations and save lives.

“Given the emergence of Omicron and the dynamic challenges presented by the virus, we will continue to support the government and the people throughout the changing course of the pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

AstraZeneca has supplied over 2.5 billion doses of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca to over 170 countries.

Approximately two-thirds of doses have gone to low- and lower-middle-income countries. – Bernama