Batu Kitang youth nabbed for online gambling

KUCHING (Feb 16): Bau police arrested a 22-year-old male suspect yesterday for his alleged involvement in illegal online gambling.

In a statement last night, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspect was picked up at a house in Taman Emas, Jalan Emas around 5.45pm.

“After introducing themselves to the suspect, police proceeded to arrest him for the crime,” said Poge.

The suspect from Batu Kitang is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Poge said a smartphone and cash were seized during the raid.

He added a background check on the suspect revealed that he did not have a past criminal record.

Section 4(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000, and a maximum three years in prison upon conviction.