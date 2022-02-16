Beting Maro rep appointed as new Sarawak Public Accounts Committee chairman

KUCHING (Feb 16): Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor has been appointed as the new chairman of the Sarawak Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

His appointment was announced by State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar during the DUN Sitting this morning.

Razaili took over the chairmanship from Sadong Jaya assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo who is now Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development I.

Mohd Asfia, in the announcement, also said members of the Sarawak PAC comprise of Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir, Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat.

Apart from See who is the sole representative from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), the chairman and the other members of the Sarawak PAC are from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

It was also announced that Mohd Asfia will be the chairman of the DUN’s House Committee, Public Petitions Committee and Committee of Privileges.

The members of the House Committee are Women, Childhood and Committee Wellbeing Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Modernisaton of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Assistant Minister of Transport II Datuk Henry Harry Jinep

Public Petitions Committee members are Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah, Assistant Minister of Transport I Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Assistant Minister of Utility and Telecommunication I Datuk Liwan Lagang, Assistant Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government I Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Assistant Minister of Tourism Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting and Aidel.

Members of the Committee of Privileges are the three Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Tourism Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Investment Datuk Malcolm Mussen and Deputy Speaker Dato Idris Buang.

Mohd Asfia also announced that pursuant to Standing Orders 71, being the chairman of the House Committee in exercise of the power under Standing Orders, he has appointed the members of the DUN Events Committee which will be headed by Assistant Minister of Women, Childhood and Committee Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus.

The members are Assistant Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Saleh, Assistant Minister of Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Assistant Minister of Modernisaton of Agriculture and Regional Development I Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, Assistant Minister of Tourism Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk Abdullah Saidol and Assistant Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang.

Other members of the committee are Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gita, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi, Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Ibrahim, Lingga assemblywoman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor and Krian assemblyman Friday Belik

According to Mohd Asfia, this committee shall assist the House Committee in the planning, organising, managing and monitoring any events or matter relating to comfort and convenience, amenities and facilities of members of the DUN.