Bill to establish Sarawak Rubber Industry Board passed

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Sarawak Rubber Industry Board Bill, 2022, which seeks to establish the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board (Sarib) to regulate and revitalise the state’s rubber industry, was passed at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

The Bill was tabled and moved by Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Prior to the passing of the Bill, Dr Rundi said the spirit in the formation of Sarib was to assist the rubber industry, particularly the smallholder sector to improve their household income to meet the target of Sarawak’s high-income economy.

“This Bill is to repeal the Rubber Ordinance 1958 which was introduced during the colonial era and has not been revised since 1967.

“So we have to look forward on how to rejuvenate or revitalise the rubber industry,” he told the august House.

He said through Sarib, this would enable the state government to promote, facilitate and develop the rubber industry in the state.

“Secondly, the board will formulate strategic objectives, policies, priorities for the orderly development of administration of Sarawak’s rubber industry.

“This is very important to the state in our endeavour to optimise the potential resources we have for the benefit of our people in Sarawak especially the B40 group and smallholders who have been struggling for more than a decade,” he said.

Earlier when tabling the Bill, Dr Rundi said it constitutes a regulatory function with coherent framework and set the path for more comprehensive policy directions than its predecessor and to make better provision in respect of the rubber industry, particularly the smallholder subsector in Sarawak.

“These provisions will enhance all government initiatives and interventions within this sector to be implemented successfully,” he said.

He pointed out that one of the identified weaknesses which led to the decline in rubber commodity revenue and low productivity was due to lack of strategic direction and focus by the implementing agencies.

“In this context, it is imperative to have a sole and lead agency to coordinate and regulate the rubber industry in Sarawak.

“Having a full-fledged authority will ensure a dynamic and sustainable development of the rubber industry in Sarawak. This new Bill plays a significant role with high expectations to meet the demand for economies of scale and requirements of the modern rubber industry in the state,” he said.