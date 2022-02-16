Brunei-Malaysia air, land VTL result of PM Ismail Sabri’s visit to Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Feb 16): The implementation of the air and land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) as well as recognition to use MySejahtera and BruHealth were the two main things decided during Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s two-day official visit to Brunei starting Monday.

The agreement, reached as the result of a discussion between Ismail Sabri and the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, will be a relief for the people of both countries and revive the economic sector.

Currently there are more than 25,000 Malaysians living in Brunei, comprising professionals, students and those working in the country as well as Sarawakians, especially in the border areas, who commute to Brunei.

Some of them have not returned to Malaysia for two years following the closure of the country’s borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Describing his first official visit to Brunei as a great success, Ismail Sabri said a proposal was also made for the implementation of four flights a week between Brunei and Malaysia when the VTL is carried out.

“Alhamdulillah, my first official visit to Brunei Darussalam went well…this visit was very successful,” Ismail Sabri told a press conference at the end of his visit before leaving for Malaysia.

There were also discussions on measures to enhance economic cooperation including trade and investment between Malaysia and Brunei.

“Malaysia and Brunei have a lot of potential in this field,” he said, adding that the bilateral trade increased by 70.4 per cent to RM8.03 billion last year.

He said border area trade was also significant with a value of RM832.40 million last year.

“Apart from the participation of Petronas and several Malaysian companies in Malaysia-Brunei economic ties, I believe the cooperation in the field of SMEs, as well as the Sabah-Brunei and Sarawak-Brunei cooperation has the potential to be enhanced,” he said.

Both countries also agreed for the first meeting of the Joint Land Boundary Committee as agreed in 2011 at the senior official level be expedited.

The two leaders also touched on the proposed Trans-Borneo Highway linking both countries as well as several regional issues, including the situation in Myanmar as well as matters concerning the South China Sea.

The long-standing diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and Brunei is very special and opens up opportunities for cooperation in various fields including trade, health, defence and tourism.

The relationship continues through the Annual Leaders’ Consultation which provides an important platform for discussing issues of mutual interest.

This year Malaysia will host the 24th Annual Leaders’ Consultation in Kuala Lumpur and Ismail Sabri welcomed Brunei’s participation in the event.

Ismail Sabri said all the agreements reached during his short visit to Brunei reflected the strong commitment between the two parties towards improving relations to a higher and stronger level. – Bernama