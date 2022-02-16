Chong: Avoid mistakes with oil palm when developing sago industry

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Sarawak government must not repeat the mistakes made with oil palm plantations when developing the sago industry, said Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Padungan).

While voicing his support for the Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill 2022, Chong said four key issues with the sago industry must be promptly addressed to achieve sustained growth in the sector.

“The four issues that I would like to highlight in this House are youth participation, long gestation period of sago plants, environmental friendliness, and land ownership,” he said when debating the Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill 2022 today.

He cited a Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) research paper which stated that working in the sago industry was unattractive to youths because of the four Ds – dirty, difficult, dangerous, and demeaning.

He said there are many other more attractive job opportunities in the manufacturing and service sectors for rural youths.

Chong pointed out oil palm has a gestation period of around four years, while sago required 10 to 15 years.

“From the perspective of landowners and farmers, it is quite impractical to expect them to plant some crops and expect the returns in about 10 years later. Thus, the incentive to go into oil palm plantations is higher than venturing into sago plantations,” he said.

Although research has been undertaken to shorten the gestation period for sago, Chong opined the process had yet to be significantly reduced.

“Moreover, although sago plantation can be deemed as environmentally friendly because it absorbs carbon dioxide, it is a separate issue if large scale plantations are being embarked on with fertilisers used,” he said.

He called on the government to learn from the oil palm industry, which is currently facing challenges, including boycotts and sanctions, from Europe and the United States due to the environmental impact of plantations.

“If we embark on large-scale plantations with sago palms being planted in swamp land, then we might be following what has been happening in the oil palm industry and environmental issues may arise,” he claimed.

He also said land acquisition must be better handled when cultivating sago plantations to avoid repeating the contentious issue of ownership, particularly involving Native Customary Rights (NCR) land.

“There has always been the conflict of individual landowner rights and the intention or desire to consolidate the lands and give to plantation companies to develop in the name of better efficiency in land usage,” he said.

He said it was disheartening that many NCR landowners affected by the oil palm industry were left with no choice but to challenge the acquisition in court.

Chong also asked the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) to disclose the return on investment (ROI) for the millions of ringgit invested in cultivating sago plantations since the 1980s.

He also hoped there would be a total review of policies concerning the sago industry so that its production would be commensurable to that of neighbouring countries such as Indonesia.