Covid-19 cases in Sabah exceed 5,000-mark, nearly 60 pct cases in KK symptomatic

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): Sabah recorded a total of 5,082 new Covid-19 cases today.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun revealed this in a tweet, exclaiming, “5 Ribu!” (five thousand!).

He said the highest number of cases were recorded in the state capital of Kota Kinabalu with 1,086 cases, where nearly 60 per cent of cases were symptomatic.

This was followed by Sandakan with 500 cases, Penampang with 463 cases, Tuaran with 421 cases, Papar with 313 cases, and Tawau with 310 cases.

Masidi added two new school clusters were detected in the state involving 604 children aged 11 and below.

Of the cases in Sabah today, 99.72 per cent came under Category 1 and 2; three in Category 3; 10 under Category 4; while one was under Category 5.

According to the Ministry of Health (MoH) Category 1 patients display no symptoms, while Category 2 patients only display mild symptoms.

Patients under Category 3 have pneumonia and require observation by healthcare workers, while Category 4 patients require oxygen.

Category 5 patients are in critical condition and need ventilator support.