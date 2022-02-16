CovidNow: 246,869 children in Malaysia given first dose of vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): A total of 246,869 children aged between five and 11, or seven per cent of the group in Malaysia, have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday, under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 13,486,823 individuals or 57.3 per cent of the adult population in the country, had received their booster dose as of yesterday.

A total of 22,939,377 individuals or 97.5 per cent of adults have completed their vaccination while 98.7 per cent or 23,216,096 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,796,605 individuals or 89.9 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,877,213 individuals or 92.5 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 154,776 vaccine doses were dispensed, with 42,374 as the first dose including 39,749 for children aged between five and 11 while 1,657 the second dose and 110,745 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 65,356,763.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, 31 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, with Sabah recording eight cases, Selangor (seven cases), Johor (six cases), Penang (five cases), Kedah (two cases) while one case each in Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu. – Bernama