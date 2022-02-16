Dr Rundi: Pig farmers must intensify farm biosecurity against ASF

KUCHING (Feb 16): Pig farmers in Sarawak must step up their farm biosecurity due to the risk posed by African Swine Fever (ASF), said Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The measures to be implemented include discouraging farm visits and no entry for vehicles that are not properly cleaned and disinfected, he added.

“Swill feeding using kitchen wastes should be stopped as contaminated food products (including pork) are often the cause of the spread of ASF,” he said in a statement.

The minister said both Sibu and Sarikei divisions were declared as ASF Disease Control Area for more effective control of the disease and the declarations had yet to be lifted as of date.

“Durin in Sibu District, Meradong and Jalan Repok in Sarikei District were detected as an African Swine Fever (ASF) Disease Infected Area on Jan 14 when samples from several pig farms in those areas were confirmed positive for ASF by laboratory testing.”

He said the Department of Veterinary Services would continue to monitor all the pig farms, be they commercial farms, small holder farms and even indigenous pigs reared in the villages and longhouses.

“Our monitoring programmes include both clinical and serological surveillances to determine the spread of ASF in these two (Sibu and Sarikei) divisions.”

Thus, Dr Rundi thanked all parties for playing a role in stopping the further spread of ASF in the state.

“I am quite happy as the department has managed to contain the disease and I would like to seek cooperation from all parties especially the producers to uphold good animal husbandry practices and strengthening farm biosecurity.

“And for the butchers, the retailers as well as the transporters to practise strict hygiene and sanitation. Only if we work together can we halt the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF),” said Dr Rundi.