DUN passes over RM478 mln Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill, 2022

KUCHING (Feb 16): The Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill, 2022 for the second supplementary estimates of ordinary expenditure, 2021 comprising an additional sum of RM478,843,946 was passed by the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) this morning.

The Bill was tabled by Second Finance and New Economy Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and seconded by Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“This additional expenditure is to meet the cost of various services incurred by various ministries and departments for which funds were not provided for or insufficiently provided for in the 2021 estimates,” said Uggah when tabling the Bill.

He said there were 47 sub-activities and 68 sub-sub activities for which the additional provisions were required.

“The total additional allocation required is RM81,608,762.

“The amount required has been vired from savings among the subheads concerned or advanced from Contingencies Reserves,” said Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister.