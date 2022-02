KUCHING (Feb 16): A car that had been abandoned at the parking area of a building in Batu Kawa somehow caught fire late last night.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the car was completely destroyed in the 10.42pm blaze.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station managed to get the fire under control at 11.22pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It is understood that the car had been abandoned at the car park for an extended period of time.