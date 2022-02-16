Foreigner nabbed in Marudi for alleged drug abuse

MIRI (Feb 16): A foreign man was arrested on suspicion of abusing drugs during a police raid on a workers’ quarters near an oil palm plantation in Marudi on Monday.

A statement uploaded on the Marudi District Police Headquarters’ Facebook page yesterday said the operation was carried out by a team from its Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division.

“An inspection of the unnumbered house found plastic packets containing substance believed to be methamphetamine,” the statement read.

The case is being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspect is also being probed under the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having valid travel documents.