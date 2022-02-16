Gazette only procedural, ‘Premier’ can be used for Sarawak CM now, Karim explains

KUCHING (Feb 16): The term ‘Premier’ can be used immediately to address the Sarawak chief minister although it had not been gazetted, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this was because the State Legislative Assembly as the highest law-making body in the state had already passed the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022, yesterday on the change of title.

“The gazetting of the law is only procedural. If you want to call the Sarawak government leader a Premier now, you can do so now,” the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister told The Borneo Post on the sidelines of the Dewan Undangan Negeri sitting today.

Karim had tabled the amendment Bill which was passed after receiving support from 67 members of the August House after a second round of voting by show of hands.

The Bill had faced a hiccup when some elected representatives were not present when the sitting resumed at 2.45pm and the constitutional amendment, which required a two-thirds majority to be passed, was put to a vote.

When tabling the Bill, Abdul Karim said the amendment was to correctly reflect the status of Sarawak as different from other states in the Federation of Malaysia.

He said the change was in line with the amendments to the Federal Constitution on the rights of Sarawak and Sabah that came into force on Feb 11.

“The recent amendments to the Federal Constitution restores the spirit originally contemplated by the parties to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and that is, when Sarawak agreed to be a party in the formation of Malaysia, it was intended that Sarawak retain its status as one of the three regions (Federation of Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak) that formed the new Federation of Malaysia,” he said.

With the passing of the constitutional amendment, the term ‘Assistant Minister’ will also be renamed to ‘Deputy Minister’ to better reflect their functions and responsibilities.

In addition, the definition of ‘the Federation’ in the State Constitution will be amended following that the same definition under the Federal Constitution was amended recently.