In maiden speech, Azizul calls for sago and nipah industry to be developed in Tg Datu

KUCHING (Feb 16): The sago and nipah industry should be extended to Tanjong Datu constituency, said Azizul Annuar Adenan (GPS-Tanjong Datu).

He said at present the area does not have any related industry.

“Tanjong Datu, being a coastal area, has vast natural nipah plants and it can be seen as a potential area to develop the industry.

“At the same time, this industry will be able to increase the income of the local community, provide job opportunities for the locals, while also improving their livelihoods,” he said in his maiden speech when debating the Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill, 2022 today.

He said the Sarawak government’s decision to establish the Sago and Nipah Development Board (SDNB) would ensure the state takes proper steps towards making sago and nipah a viable source of income.

Azizul said many local communities have for generations inherited traditional techniques to utilise nipah palms, which continue to be part of their livelihoods.

“Sustainable utilisation of nipah palms can make environmental, social, and economic impacts.

“The sap is used to produce many products for consumption such as fresh juice, syrup, molasses, and traditional vinegar, which can be sold and thus generate income for the community, resulting in very promising economic potential,” he said.

He pointed out how molasses is priced between RM116.31 and RM206.89 per 25kg container depending on the season, while granulated sugar and bottled syrup sells for between RM155.20 and RM181.11 per kg and around RM7.76 per bottle respectively.

“The income generated from nipah palm sugar is however dependent on the quality of produced sugar, influenced by factors such as water quality, rainfall, and weeds,” he explained.

He said nipah palm forests are also a source of food and raw materials, and income generation for many local communities.

As such, Azizul suggested oversight and support for sustainable utilisation from the board should include management strategies for maintaining good production prices and distribution of nipah palm products; while supporting markets for the community to continuously generate an income; and to develop nipah palm products to meet required standards with longer shelf life to increase product value.

“The strategy should also allow communities to participate in maintaining nipah palm forests through management, planning, and utilisation.

“Many communities have inherited the maintenance and utilisation methods for nipah palm forest from generation to generation for a long period of time. Therefore, they adapt the principles of sustainability management while benefiting from the resources provided by the forests,” he said.