Kee lifts Chap Goh Mei nett title at Sibu Golf Club

SIBU (Feb 16): Seasoned golfer Kee Ing Ping fired a 67 to lift the Nett Section title of the Chap Goh Mei Golf Special 2022 at Sibu Golf Club (SGC) over the weekend.

Ferdinand Siaw was first runner-up, followed by Tiong Siong Ming and Wong Lien Tung.

In the Gross Section, Lee Ka Tung took the title, followed by Wong Tung Ann, Ronnie Tang, Ling Soon Kiong, and Raymond Ling.

The winner of the senior section was Phang Kwong Ping, followed by Wong Lay Nam, Ting King King, Lau Hie Ping, and Chew Ching Hock.

A total of 80 local golfers took part in the one-day competition, which was sponsored by Grolite Group.

Grolite Group director Song Tiong Chuan said the event was first held more than a decade ago.

Song, who is also the SGC treasurer, pointed out that if not for the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chap Goh Mei Golf Special would be held every year without interruption.

“Hopefully, from now onwards, this event can be organised as an annual event,” he said.

SGC president Joe Wong Ing Huong said this golf tournament was the seventh held at the club this year.

He added there would be two more tournaments this month.