Kelvin Yii to help stateless children get vaccinated, identity documents

KUCHING (Feb 16): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen has pledged to assist Persatuan Pendidikan D’Wira to get stateless children vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine and apply for identity documents.

“At present, the association has a total of 66 students, of which the youngest is four years old and the oldest is 17 years old, out of which 38 are stateless children.

“These stateless children have no place to go to get proper education as they are not accepted in government schools,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Yii learnt of the children’s plight after visiting the Persatuan Pendidikan D’Wira centre to present new school uniforms to some of the students for the new semester.

Each student received a new pair of uniform and he hoped that this will encourage these children to study hard.

Most of the students here go to nearby schools such as SK Jalan Arang and SK Stapok.

Persatuan Pendidikan D’Wira is a non-governmental educational organisation founded by a couple who are trained teachers and passionate about education.

They have been established for more than 12 years and aims to provide school-age children from disadvantaged families, especially stateless children, to ensure they are given opportunities educational opportunities.

While some of the students do have the opportunity to go to government schools, they still come back to the centre to get extra tutoring.

“At the beginning, many of such students didn’t really know how to read or write even though they were at the age to go secondary school.

“That is why the dedicated teachers and helpers in the centre help guide and teach these students based on their learning abilities to ensure they do not get left behind even further,” said Dr Yii.

He stressed that education is the best way to help these children break the cycle of poverty in their family.

“During the time of Pakatan Harapan (PH), we introduced a ‘Zero-reject Policy’ for all children to go to school.

“At that time, many of these stateless children could get into schools. However since the change of government this policy seems to be reversed and now these stateless kids have nowhere to go.

“On top of that, due to the lack of identity documents for stateless children, their application for the Covid-19 vaccine has been rejected.

“The founder of the association is currently actively working through various channels to fight for these stateless children with the authorities to ensure that they too can get the vaccine and receive proper protection.

“Thus, I will also be assisting them through my various platforms in Parliament and speak to the Minister of Health and to ensure they are not left out and that these vulnerable groups can receive equal basic treatment,” added Dr Yii.