Lawas police nab self-employed man for alleged possession of drugs at Merapok

LAWAS (Feb 16): A self-employed man was arrested for alleged possession of drugs at Merapok, near here on Monday.

District police chief DSP Sila Kadong in a statement today said the 53-year-old suspect was nabbed during an ambush carried out by the police following a tip off from the public.

“On Monday (Feb 14) at around 5.20pm, a team of police led by Insp Ben Suin pulled over a Perodua Kancil driven by a man at the roadside at Jalan Merapok for suspected involvement in drug activities.

“Upon questioning, the suspect handed one transparent plastic packaging to the police,” he said.

Sila said when inspected, police found two silver-coloured packaging inside, with each contained crystalline substance suspected to be syabu weighing 21.5 grammes and one straw tube containing crystalline substance also suspected to be syabu weighing 2.7 grammes.

The suspect was immediately arrested upon the discovery of the illegal substance. He was also tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Sila said the suspect had admitted to have been abusing the substance since June last year.

“He also admitted that the last time he abused the substance was on Dec 12 last year,” he added.

He also revealed that the suspect claimed to have bought the illegal substance from a woman at the roadside of Kampung Pantai in Sipitang, Sabah.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for possession of the illegal substance and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act for drug abuse.