Malaysia hits new Covid-19 record of 27,831 cases today

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases rose to 27,831, eclipsing the previous record of 24,599 set in August last year.

This is an increase of 5,698 cases from yesterday’s 22,133.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative total to 3,111,514 cases since the pandemic began.

He also pointed out that just 97 or 0.35 per cent of the new cases were in Categories Three to Five that required hospitalisation.

The remaining 99.65 per cent were in Categories One and Two, which were asymptomatic to moderately symptomatic.

Meanwhile, Sabah is expected to be the state with the most new cases, also at a record-breaking 5,082 cases in the last 24 hours.

