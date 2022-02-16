Man jailed five years for carrying knife in public

KUCHING (Feb 16): A man was sentenced to five years in jail and one stroke of rotan by the Sessions Court here today for carrying a knife in a public area without proper authorisation.

The accused, Mohd Long Zul’ain Maula Mohd Bujang, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 6 (1) Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons 1958 after it was read to him by the court translator.

The sentence was meted out by Judge Jason Juga.

The self-employed man allegedly committed the offence on February 13, at around 1.55am in a housing area in Jalan BDC here.

According to the case fact, two policemen were doing a routine patrol in the housing area and saw a Perodua Kelisa car being driven suspiciously.

The officers later ordered the driver of the car to pull over for checks, and found four men in it.

Upon further checks on the car, the policemen found a 22.5cm knife in a bag belonging to the accused.

The accused admitted that he owned the knife, and he was apprehended and brought to the Sekama Police Station for further action.

Before being sentenced, the accused pleaded for a lighter sentence. He was not represented by any counsel member.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan however, appealed for Mohd Long to be sentenced to a punishment equivalent to the crime committed to serve as a lesson on public safety and the reoccurring severity of the crime.