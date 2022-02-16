Man pleads guilty to filming woman showering in workers’ hostel in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 16): A restaurant kitchen assistant pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to insulting the modesty of a woman by peeping at her and filming her showering.

The accused, Simon Ragon, 31, from Kampung Ma’ang, entered the plea under Section 509 of the Penal Code after the charges were read to him.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar fined the accused RM2,500 and in default, five months jail.

The incident allegedly happened at 12.51pm on February 12 at a worker’s hostel at Jalan Tun Jugah here.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim’s friend realised that the offender was quietly filming her showering through the bathroom’s window by using a camera that was connected to his phone.

The victim’s friend then proceeded to film the offender in the act.

Right after that, the victim’s friend informed her employer who then caught and brought the accused to the police station.

It is learnt that the man had committed the crime out of spite after being rejected by the victim.

The accused, who was not represented, had yet to pay the fine at the time this news report was filed.

The Prosecuting Officer of the case was Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.