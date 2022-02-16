MOH to investigate viral video on Khairy’s son vaccination

KOTA BHARU (Feb 16): The Health Ministry (MOH) will investigate allegations and a video which went viral on social media, claiming that the liquid vaccine was taken out from the syringe just before administering the injection to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s youngest son.

Deputy Health Minister 1, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, also confirmed that Khairy’s youngest child had received the Covid-19 vaccine injection.

“Looking at what he (Khairy Jamaluddin) showed me, his son has been vaccinated… he has received the vaccine. However, we will investigate; tomorrow I will inform him if the video has been edited, then we will take action.

“In fact, so far we have investigated quite a number of cases and taken action. People are always finding fault even though the vaccine is one of the government’s efforts to protect children,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a visit to the special vaccination centre (SPPV) at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II), here today.

Earlier, there were various allegations and speculation that the nurse who administered the vaccine to Khairy’s youngest child removed the liquid vaccine before performing the injection.

Dr Noor Azmi also asked the public not to believe false news involving the Covid-19 vaccine, as the ministry was always sensitive to adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) and only want to give the best for the health of the community.

As part of these efforts, he said, the ministry will mobilise a strategic communication unit to provide information and clarification on facts and data about the Covid-19 vaccine. – Bernama