New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak spike to 307 today

KUCHING (Feb 16): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases today spiked to 307 compared to yesterday’s 284, with most of them in Categories 1 and 2, with no to mild symptoms.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), 158 cases were in Category 1 and 148 in Category 2, and one in Category 4 with lung infection and requiring oxygen support.

Kuching remained on top despite recording a slight drop to 89 new cases today compared to yesterday’s 92, followed by Sibu (73), Miri (53), Kapit (22) and Lawas (21).

Serian, Bintulu, Kanowit and Bukit Mabong each reported seven new cases, Meradong (5), Song and Samarahan three cases each, Sarikei and Subis two cases each, and Limbang, Sri Aman, Mukah, Lundu, Tebedu and Selangau with one case each.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 255,024 Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that the state police today have issued 11 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations all in Kuching and all for failure to scan MySejahtera QR codes upon entering premises.

SDMC also revealed that 17 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases have been recorded in the state today, making it a total of 273 to date being quarantined at designated centres statewide.