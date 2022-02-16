PSB assemblyman steals limelight with support for Bill

KUCHING (Feb 16): An opposition member of the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly stole the limelight when he expressed his full support for the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board Bill 2022 which was tabled today.

Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa (PSB-Engkilili) said the bill, which was presented by Minister of Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, would help to lift the economy of the rural people in the state.

“Even though I am now in the opposition, I do not necessarily oppose what is good for Sarawakians,” he said when debating the bill in the state assembly here.

Rayong said his support was a sign of the friendship he enjoyed with members of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) all this while before Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) decided to become an opposition in the last state election.

After he ended his speech, State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar jokingly said: “Yang Berhormat Engkilili, you are a very attractive member.”

When winding up the debate, Rundi expressed his appreciation for Rayong’s support, saying: “For my friend in Engkilili, I acknowledged our friendship. This is for you … your friendship is unforgettable, here’s to friendship.”

Asfia adjourned the sitting sine die after the bill was passed unanimously following a debate by 13 assemblymen.

The Sarawak State Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022 which provides for the Sarawak Chief Minister’s designation to be changed to Premier was among five bills passed at the three-day sitting.

The other bills passed are the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022, Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill 2022, Sago and Nipah Development Board or SNDB Bill 2022 and the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board Bill 2022. – Bernama