Rentap: PBB Youth Wing committed to improve socio-economy through GPS govt

KUCHING (Feb 16): The PBB Youth Wing will give its full commitment to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s initiatives to improve the socio-economy of the people, especially in rural areas.

Its chief Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu said through the elected representatives among PBB Youth, contributions in terms of views and ideas were given in an effort to ensure that the initiative achieved its objectives.

“I am proud of the new spirit shown by our Youth who have been chosen as elected representatives for providing ideas and suggestions to further develop the people in the coastal and rural areas through the debate session of five bills tabled during the three days of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

“The purpose and struggle of the GPS government led by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is to improve the socio-economy of the people in rural areas, especially by looking at industries and new ways to develop the sago, nipah and rubber industries,” he told a press conference at the DUN complex today.

Rentap, who is also the Assistant Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, said the state government saw the importance of improving the economy of the rural population through the Ministry of Agriculture Modernisation and Regional Development by setting up the Sago and Nipah Development Board and the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board.

“This is one of the GPS government’s struggles and this is in the interest of the people of Sarawak. We place a lot of emphasis on this effort, including towards sustainable development through the use of technology, including the digital economy.

“In this case, of course, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development will find ways and means to help youths venture into the modern agricultural sector that uses smart technology,” he said.

Meanwhile, PBB Youth deputy chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said efforts should be made to help the people better understand the purpose of changing the term ‘Chief Minister’ to ‘Premier’.

“I would like to remind once again, because the Opposition claims that if ‘Premier’ alone without many advantages it does not have any meaning.

“Sarawak has been recognised as one of the three components of the formation of Malaysia. Therefore, of course, this recognition differentiates us from the states in Peninsular Malaysia,” he explained.

He added that the GPS struggle will not stop here but will continue to implement various initiatives and movements to ensure that Sarawak’s rights are restored.