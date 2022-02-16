Rhinos end winless run

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): N. Thanabalan came off the bench to score a stoppage time header to secure Sabah a 2-1 victory over Sarawak United FC in the SMJ Cup at the Likas Stadium on Tuesday.

The Rhinos looked destined to settle for a draw that would have extended their winless run to five games in the pre-season but for a sensational intervention from second half substitute Thanabalan.

The former national striker bravely flung his body to head the ball home from point blank range in the third and final minute of added on time to send the homesters into frenzy.

The mood within the stadium was completely different just four minutes earlier when Sarawak Utd skipper Uche Agba stunned the homesters when he slid in to guide the ball into the back of the net following a free kick.

Until then, Sabah FC had been protecting a one-goal lead courtesy of half-fit captain Baddrol Bakhtiar’s ninth minute strike.

With the win, Sabah not only secured their first win in the SMJ Cup but also ended their run of two draws and two losses in their pre-season games.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee said it was certainly a difficult game made tougher by the absence of several key players through injuries while also taking a precautionary measure due to the coronavirus.

“We have only 16 available players before the start of the game and there were some players who featured in the game like Baddrol was carrying a minor injury.

“Taiki (Kagayama) has yet to fully recover from injury and we have several players who show (Covid-19) symptoms or being a close contact to … we are taking precautionary measures.

“Despite all that, we have to play on with the players available and I have to give credits to those who featured today (Tuesday) and the team’s performance was much better compared to the first game against Kelantan FC.

“Players like Badrul Affendy in his first start as well as Max (Maxsius Musa) who also played showed great determination and fighting spirit.

“This is what we want from every player, not only in term of quality but also their determination is very important for the team to perform to the level that we want,” he said.

Commenting further on their second SMJ Cup tie, Kim Swee admitted one area that needed attention was the team ability to protect their lead and go on to finish off their opponents.

He said the squad failed to do so that it nearly came back to haunt them when Agba scored the 89th minute equaliser.

“Whenever we have taken the lead we tended to lose our focus and we must not repeat such mistake.

“Today (Tuesday) we managed to score the winning goal in the dying minutes of the game.

“Overall, we need to improve still and when we have the lead, we need to be more aggressive in our plays,” added Kim Swee.

Sabah FC moved into second in the four-team SMJ Cup table levelled on three points with Kelantan FC, who occupy third placing due to inferior goals difference.

Kedah Darul Aman FC, who edged Kelantan FC 2-1 in the other game on Tuesday, top the group while Sarawak Utd are bottom of the table after two losses.

The last round of fixtures will take place on February 18 where Sarawak Utd will take on Kelantan FC (4:15pm) and Sabah FC to face Kedah DA FC (9pm) at the Likas Stadium.