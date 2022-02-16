Sabah to get five-decade claims soon

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): A five-decade fight on claims due to the Sabah Government is finally over, following a “cordial and sensible” discussion between the state and the Federal Finance Ministry recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili disclosed that both the Federal and State finance ministries have briefed their respective Cabinet on Wednesday on the outcomes of the consultation reached during the Joint Consultative Committee meeting on the review of annual grants under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution between the Federal and State finance ministries, and it was understood that both sides have endorsed all resolutions.

Congratulating both sides for cordial and sensible exchange, despite, on many occasions, non-compromising on each other’s legal claims and constitutional rights, Ongkili added that he was especially proud of the Sabah government for their determination and hard work in getting what they deserved, despite a long five decades wait.

“The State will receive an almost five times increase in annual grants, which will be more than twice the amount promised by the then Pakatan Harapan government to the Warisan-led government.

“It proves the capability and capacity of the GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) State Government to defend Sabah’s rights and preserve good federal-state relations to ensure economic prosperity for Sabahans,” said Ongkili, who is also the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament.

Ongkili who was also at the meeting on Monday in Kota Kinabalu on behalf of the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63), disclosed that the new grant formula will be signed and officiated jointly by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at the next MKMA63 meeting, which is scheduled early next month.

The JCC meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz on the Federal Government side, while Sabah Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun led the Sabah team, comprising State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, Sabah Attorney-General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof, legal advisors, and senior finance officers.