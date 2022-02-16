Sabahan with IQ of 67 loses latest bid to stop death sentence in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): Malaysian citizen Pausi Jefridin today lost his appeal to stop his execution in Singapore, human rights group Lawyers for Liberty confirmed.

Pausi, who is a Sabahan, and Singaporean Roslan Bakar were both scheduled to be hanged today over drug trafficking convictions, but both pursued court challenges that were heard today.

Pausi has an IQ of 67 and is regarded to be intellectually disabled. Roslan was also said to be mentally impaired.

The Court of Appeal in Singapore had yesterday afternoon heard and dismissed an urgent application by Pausi and Roslan for a review of their death sentence and to halt their scheduled execution today.

Yesterday evening, a fresh judicial review application was filed on an urgent basis to stop the two from being hanged to death today and to challenge Singapore’s decision to execute despite their intellectual disability.

Earlier today, the High Court in Singapore heard and dismissed their court challenge but gave them a temporary stay of execution until their appeal is heard.

The Court of Appeal in Singapore had this afternoon heard the appeal, before deciding the same day to reject their challenge.

On Twitter, Lawyers for Liberty’s head coordinator Zaid Malek wrote: “The Court of Appeal has dismissed Pausi and Roslan’s appeal. The Singapore AGC is seeking punitive costs against the defence counsel.” – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME