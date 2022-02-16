Sarawak Rubber Industry Board aims to regulate, revitalise rubber industry, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Feb 16): The setting up of the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board (Sarib) aims to regulate and revitalise the rubber industry, particularly the smallholder sector, after a prolonged decline in rubber production in Sarawak, said Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said this is in order to increase domestic production as well as to reduce import of raw rubber material into the country.

“The rubber industry in Sarawak is dominated by the smallholder sub-sector which accounted for 99.9 per cent of the total estimated planted area of 165,468 hectares in 2020, scattered throughout the state.

“There had been no significant changes in hectarage in the last ten years. Output on the other hand showed a decline from 345,000 tonnes in 2000 to 57,000 tonnes in 2020, a substantial decrease of 83.48 per cent.

“The year-to-year production figures in the period, however, shows that rubber output did respond positively to favourable price surge of 2010 to 2017 when a record of 433,000 tonnes was produced in 2011. In recent years some 58 per cent of the mature area are left untapped and in semi-forest condition,” he said when tabling the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board Bill, 2022 at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He said this was due to the general attitude of most smallholders who treated rubber smallholdings as a reservoir of cash leading to the fact that trees are never regularly tapped, except when the price of rubber is high.

Dr Rundi said there is currently no explicit function and power given to any specific body or agency to undertake and regulate the overall activities within the rubber industry in the state.

“The Sarawak government introduced the Rubber Ordinance 1958 which came into force in 1959 to govern and regulate the planting of rubber plants and seeds and the productions, sales, export and import of the products thereof and to provide for matters incidental thereto.

“This colonial era ordinance has not been revised since 1967 with some sections are ‘sun set clauses’ or no longer relevant, which renders it to be obsolete,” he said.

He also said the current legislation which was enacted during the British colony was long overdue with many sections of the provisions no longer relevant as specific legal provisions are required to be amended as and when the pertinent issue arises.

“The Ordinance does not have a statutory entity to carry out its regulatory functions making it ineffective in facilitating and developing the rubber industry.

“Its enforcement power lies with and includes any officer of custom, police officer or officer authorised by the Controller of Rubber under the Ordinance. As always, this nature of enforcement and investigation is only carried out when there is a complaint and thus renders it ineffective,” he said.

In view of this, he said the introduction of this new Bill constitutes a regulatory function with coherent framework and set the path for more comprehensive policy directions than its predecessor and to make better provision in respect of the rubber industry, particularly the smallholder subsector in Sarawak.

“These provisions will enhance all government initiatives and interventions within this sector to be implemented successfully,” he added.

Dr Rundi said one of the identified weaknesses which led to the decline in rubber commodity revenue and low productivity was due to lack of strategic direction and focus by the implementing agencies.

“In this context, it is imperative to have a sole and lead agency to coordinate and regulate the rubber industry in Sarawak.

“Having a full-fledged authority will ensure a dynamic and sustainable development of the rubber industry in Sarawak. This new Bill plays a significant role with high expectations to meet the demand for economics of scale and requirements of the modern rubber industry in the state,” he said.

He said with the establishment of Sarib, the channeling of development funds and the implementation of the rubber development projects will be more focused, effective and efficient.

“When passed, its legislative powers cover all activities in the upstream and downstream of the rubber industry, including the planting of rubber plant, the production of rubber and hevea wood, the processing and utilisation of rubber, the manufacture of rubber products, and any services related thereto.

“The Bill also covers all activities relating to the sale, distribution and manufacturing of gloves, tires and other products made of natural and/or synthetic rubber or both,” he said.