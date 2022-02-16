Shafie confirms Warisan entering Johor poll as preparation for GE15

JOHOR BAHRU (Feb 16): Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the party is not looking to form the next Johor government in the March 12 vote but using it as preparation for the 15th general election that may be held this year.

He said there was an urgent need for the party to secure the federal government in an effort to solve the country’s deteriorating situation.

“Malaysia is a country that has capable human capital as well as being rich in natural resources.

“However, at present we are straddled with pressing economic problems, national debt liability of RM1.2 trillion and also a growing unemployment rate. Even our neighboring countries are not so bad off compared to us.

“So, there is an immediate need to overcome all this by securing the federal government (in GE15),” said Mohd Shafie to reporters at the Johor Warisan launch and Chinese New Year celebration held at the Pekin Restaurant in Taman Sutera here late last night.

He was asked about Warisan’s plans after he officially announced the party’s participation in the upcoming Johor polls scheduled for March 12.

Also present at the event was Warisan vice-president Datuk Junz Wong and the party’s newly appointed Johor state coordinators Suhaimi Saleh, Datuk Sunther Subramaniam and Wong Siew Poh.

Mohd Shafie said the party will soon announce the number of seats that it will be contesting in the Johor state election as well as collaboration with other parties.

“At present Warisan has not confirmed if we will contest on our own or with another party. We will decide based on the prevailing situation.

“However, earlier on we have also held discussions with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance and its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman,” he said, adding that the talks have ended and Warisan is awaiting feedback from Muda.

On offers by other parties to work together, Mohd Shafie said there have been many but added that Warisan is not keen to establish any kind of collaboration for the time being.

“We have been part of Barisan Nasional (BN) as well as Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its enough for us as its not the people’s choice.

“The people are fed-up with political parties and politics.

“What we want to achieve is for the people to determine who will lead them, not only in Johor but also for Malaysia in the coming GE15.

“So, it is not BN, PH or Perikatan Nasional that will determine who will lead, but the people themselves,” said Mohd Shafie.

Warisan is the latest political party that has officially announced its participation in the Johor state election.

Besides Warisan, BN, PH, PN, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and Muda have officially announced that they will contest in the state polls. The other political parties that have expressed their intention to contest are Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day is set for Feb 26, with early voting on March 8.