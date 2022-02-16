Singapore courts stays execution of Sabahan with IQ of 67 after dismissing challenge, but appeal ‘rushed’ to this afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): The High Court in Singapore had earlier today rejected a court challenge by Malaysian citizen Pausi Jefridin and Singaporean Roslan Bakar against their scheduled execution, but gave them a temporary stay of execution until their appeal is heard.

Zaid Malek, head coordinator of human rights group Lawyers for Liberty, confirmed to Malay Mail that the court challenge was to seek the halt of the execution of the duo today.

He said the court challenge via a judicial review application was “also a challenge regarding the decision to execute despite their intellectual disability”.

Pausi, who is a Sabahan, has an IQ of 67 and is regarded to be mentally disabled. Roslan was also said to be mentally impaired.

Following the High Court’s dismissal, an appeal was filed today.

Zaid had on Twitter, however, questioned the haste in Singapore’s Court of Appeal in hearing the case.

“After the appeal was filed, they immediately set the hearing of the appeal at 3.15pm. This is absurd and a mockery of justice. What is so important that they have to go ahead with it today itself? Why the rush in executing these two individuals?” he wrote on Twitter. – Malay Mail

