Talib to state govt: Revive sago industry, consider giving subsidy to encourage landowners to plant sago palm

KUCHING (Feb 16): Datuk Talib Zulpilip (GPS-Jepak) has called on the state government to revive the declining sago industry in the state and consider some form of subsidy to encourage landowners to plant sago palm in their swampy land.

According to him, sago tree, or also known as mulong and rumbis, is a tree native to Sarawak and many deemed it as a ‘golden plant’.

“Review the large scale sago planting programme in the past. Find out the strengths and weaknesses. Conduct another round of symposium on sago industry to collectively map the future of the industry,” he said in his debate speech to support of the Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill, 2022 in the State Legislative Assembly today.

Talib pointed out that the lack of sago starch has led to potato or tapioca starch being used instead to make sago pearls.

He recalled that during an industrial investment mission to a few countries to Europe several years ago, the delegation from Sarawak were taken to a factory in Denmark which was producing sago pearl using potato starch to produce sago pearl .

“The reason is simple, sago earl is still popular in Europe, but because sago starch is in short supply, they use potato starch. In Thailand or even Indonesia, tapioca starch is used for the popular sago pearl.

“Virtually, all sago pearls that we consume today are either made of potato or tapioca starch. They have no choice, because sago starch is in short supply.

“This is a simple way to illustrate the demand and shortage of sago flour,” he said

Noting that high value-added food based on sago include maltodextrin, monosodium glutamate (MSG), sweetener, Talib said during his visits to the factories in Kuala Lumpur, he learnt that they also did not have enough supply of sago starch.

Meanwhile, on nipah or ‘apong’, he said these plants need to be protected as part of the state’s environment and more needed to be done on food industry based on nipah.

“With respect to nipah, there is more to be done. First protect and sustain it. Often we observe that when there are development of riverbanks with nipah, these environmentally valuable plant are cleared. This should stop,” he said.