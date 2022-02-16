Three condominium residents trapped inside lift

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 16): Three condominium residents were trapped for half an hour inside one of the building’s lifts at Taman Nelly in Kolombong, here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was made to the Lintas fire and rescue station at 7.20pm of the incident on Feb 15.

A team was immediately dispatched to the location, about two kilometers from the station, to assist in the rescue operation.

Fire and rescue personnel used special tools to open the lift door and free the two men and a woman, at 7.50pm.

None of the victims sustained any injuries and the operation ended without any incident, said the spokesperson.