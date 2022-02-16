Ting sworn in as Piasau assemblyman in DUN

KUCHING (Feb 16): Datuk Sebastian Ting was sworn in as Piasau assemblyman at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Assistant Minister I was among the three assemblymen absent during the swearing-in ceremony in the DUN Chamber on Monday.

The other two absent members are Natural Resources and Urban Development Assistant Minister and Kuala Rajang assemblyman Datu Len Talif Salleh and Repok assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.

DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar said a leave of absence was granted to the three as they were under quarantine.

Ting was given a leave of absence until yesterday, while both Len Talif and Huang would miss this current DUN sitting.