Transport Ministry: Malaysia-Singapore VTL restored at full capacity

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 16): The Transport Ministry said ticket sales for both the land and air Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) have been allowed to resume with immediate effect, based on the latest Covid-19 risk assessment.

In a statement today, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said there would be no limits on capacity but added that bus travel may only resume from February 22 onwards.

“Based on the current risk evaluations and with approval from the Ministry of Health (MoH) Malaysia, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) wishes to announce that the sale of bus and airline ticket under the VTL between Malaysia and Singapore will be fully resumed with 100 per cent capacity for both land and air travel, effective immediately,” he said.

