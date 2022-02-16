Yong put off by cybertroopers’ demeaning comments on her Facebook post

KUCHING (Feb 16): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong condemns the demeaning comments left by cybertroopers on her Facebook page following her post yesterday of her debate on the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2022.

In the post, in which she had shared photo of her holding a printout poster of Premier tissue brand, Yong wrote the caption ‘This morning I helped to promote Premier Brand Tissue Paper in Sarawak Council Negeri during my debate on the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2022’.

Yong, speaking to reporters at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had shared her post on his Facebook, which sparked the bombardment from cybertroopers.

“My Facebook page suddenly got bombarded by a lot of notifications and flooded by comments by cybertroopers. When I went to check their profiles, mostly are from West Malaysia like Johor, Kedah, Penang and so on.

“I feel very agitated with all these unnecessary bombardment. Apparently what he posted on his Facebook showed that he did not go through my speech about the amendment of the State Constitution. He was trying to twist the topic,” she lamented.

Yong said such acts are not the culture in Sarawak and she was shocked by the words used by the cybertroopers, which made her turn off the comment mode for the said post.

“I know there is no point to switch on my comments (for that post) because all the language used (showed) they are West Malaysians.

“The choice of words they used are very harsh and very demeaning by scolding all the unnecessary terms.

“I understand in politics we have to face criticism but for me this sort of criticism is so demeaning that it should not be practised. We should not allow this sort of dirty tactics to be in play,” she said.

Yong said while these cybertroopers are out to tarnish the name of DAP, she trusts the wisdom of the people who had followed her speech in the DUN.

“If you do follow my speech, I was trying to fight for Sarawakians’ rights including to drop the word ‘negeri’ in payment cheques issued to the Sarawak government,” she added.