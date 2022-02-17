Covid-19: 4,794 cases, three new clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 17): Sabah recorded 4,794 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with three new clusters.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said all the new clusters were triggered at two schools in Ranau and one in Kota Belud.

“Kluster Batu Enam was detected in Kota Belud while Kluster Jalan Sugut and Kluster Kemburongoh 2 were reported in Ranau.

“Kluster Batu Enam Kota Belud involved a 15-year-old female student of SMK Taun Gusi 2 who experienced symptoms on Feb 9 and found positive the next day after receiving treatment in Kota Belud Hospital.

“Meanwhile, Kluster Jalan Sugut Ranau’s index case was a 39-year-old female teacher who was found positive from symptomatic screening on Feb 7.

“Index case for Kluster Kemburongoh 2 was a 52-year-old security guard of SMK Kemburongoh who was found positive on Feb 7 after symptomatic screening,” he said.

Masidi also informed that all the positive patients were given proper treatment and quarantined.

From the total cases on Feb 17, 99.56 per cent or 4,773 cases are under Category 1 and 2.

There were 11 cases in Category 3, nine in Category 4 and one in Category 5.