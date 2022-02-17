African Swine Fever: Some 1,400 pigs in Sibu culled in 3-day operation

SIBU (Feb 17): Some 1,400 pigs in two farms here are being culled following the outbreak of the African Swine Fever (ASF).

According to Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, some 1,400 pigs in a commercial farm and 93 pigs in a smallholder farm along Jalan Oya here have been tested positive for the ASF, and the farms have been sealed.

“And (the infected pigs) are now being depopulated to contain the spread of ASF.

“All pigs culled, contaminated items including feeds will be buried on site and the pig sheds and surrounding areas disinfected.

“The culling operation which began yesterday (Feb 16) is expected to be completed tomorrow followed by decontamination activities,” he said in a statement today.

Towards this end, Dr Rundi thanked everyone involved in this culling exercise notably, the personnel from Resident and District offices, Sibu Municipal and District Councils, the Police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), and staff from the Department of Veterinary Services for their untiring effort to complete this culling operation in the shortest possible time and thus preventing further spread of this African Swine Fever to nearby areas and localities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) told The Borneo Post that the culling operation entered its second day today, with 947 pigs having been culled since yesterday.

Earlier in his statement, Dr Rundi disclosed that Betong Division has recently been declared as an ASF control area.

The declaration on Feb 7 will enable the Department of Veterinary Services to conduct detailed clinical and serological surveillance to determine the spread of the ASF in the Division, he added.