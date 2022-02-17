After viral video of student trekking to attend online university interviews, Annuar Musa demands his ministry to solve issue

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 17): Following a viral Facebook video of a 19-year-old from Pakan, Sarawak trekking two hours up Bukit Kelingkang for better internet speeds, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa instructed the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network to address the connectivity issue there.

In a tweet, he also expressed his sympathy to the plight of Frank Steward Panting Sa ― who makes the two hour trek in order to attend his Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) interviews online ― but admired his tenacity in going the extra mile.

“I am very sympathetic to what he has to go through, but am impressed with his tenacity. The internet network is under the supervision of the Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (SRBN).

“I have instructed MCMC to liaise with SRBN so that this problem can be addressed.

The viral video was uploaded by older brother Mario Sa, wherein Frank can be seen sitting on a bemban mat in a makeshift hut built by his father Sa Ujom.

According to Mario, their longhouse Rumah Suing in Teberu, Ulu Kemalih is equipped with the WiFi Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (Saluran) network.

However, he said it is unable to support the data requirements of online interviews, which take a long period to complete. – Malay Mail