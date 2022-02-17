Appellate Court dismisses attempt to prevent former top judges from practising law in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 17): The Court of Appeal here today dismissed an appeal to disallow the admission of former top judges Tun Richard Malanjum and Datuk David Wong Dak Wah to practise law in Sarawak.

The court unanimously dismissed the appeal filed by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan against a 2021 High Court decision allowing Sabahans Malanjum – former Chief Justice of Malaysia – and Wong – former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak – to practise as resident advocates.

In dismissing the appeal, Court of Appeal judges Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, Datuk Ravinthran Paramaguru, and Datuk Darryl Goon ruled Voon had no right to intervene in the admission of Malanjum and Wong.

The court decided only the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) and Sarawak Attorney General’s Chambers (SAG) representing the Sarawak government are allowed to appear before the court and no other.

Citing the legal maxim of Generalibus Specialia Derogant, where a special provision is made in a special statute, the court ruled the special provision excludes the operation of a general provision in the general law.

“Pursuant to Advocates Ordinance, only the AAS and SAG have locus standi to oppose any petition,” said the ruling read by Kamaludin.

Voon was also ordered to pay the respondents RM5,000 each in costs.