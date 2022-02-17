Baru opposes Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill 2022

KUCHING (Feb 17): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian does not support the Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill 2022 due to his reservation and objection to Section 13 of the Bill.

He said this Section under the heading ‘Compulsory Acquisition’ provides for the compulsory acquisition of land for development by the Board if the landowners refuse to give their consent in writing.

From reading the Bill, he said this applies to native customary rights (NCR) landowners too.

“That is the unjust aspect of this Bill that I cannot agree with. If this section is removed from the Bill, I will have no problem in supporting it,” he said when debating the Bill at the State Legislative Assembly.

He said in such a scenario under Section 13 of the Bill, the landowner loses his or her NCR land forever, and is only entitled to compensation as provided for under Section 5 of the Sarawak Land Code.

“To the Sarawakian natives, land is life. This is a huge loss not only to the present generation but to the future generations because the generations to come have rights over such native customary lands as well. The rights to these NCR lands were acquired by their forefathers, whether through inheritance, clearance, or occupation and utilisation.

“The rights to these lands are interconnected with their adat and culture, and to deprive them of their lands is to erode their adat and culture, slowly but surely.

“By including such heavy-handed provisions to acquire NCR lands and extinguish rights to these lands, the government is opening up more avenues for exploitation of the natives, the majority of whom are unaware of their rights and unable to fight for themselves,” he stressed.

Baru, nonetheless, noted this Bill generally is commendable because it would help to establish a proper Board responsible for the development and future direction of the sago and nipah industry in Sarawak which is a niche product associated with Sarawak.

He took note of the provisions of Section 11(2) of the Bill, which states: ‘Where an area has been declared a Development Area pursuant to subsection (1), the Board shall amongst other things,…(b) seek the consent in writing of the owners of land within a Development Area to have their lands developed in accordance with the said scheme or plan..’

He pointed out Malaysia is a signatory to the United Nations Declaration of Rights of the Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIPs) which requires states to consult and cooperate in good faith with indigenous peoples through their own representative institutions in order to obtain their ‘free prior and informed consent’ (FPIC) before adopting and implementing legislative or administrative measures that may affect them.

“This is clearly in line with the spirit of the UNDRIP and which I applaud,” he said.