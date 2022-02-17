Blackout in parts of Kuching due to tripping along Matang-Mambong Line 1

KUCHING (Feb 17): Several areas in the district experienced about an hour of blackout tonight, affecting residents in Matang, Batu Kawa, Gita and some parts of Satok to name a few at around 10pm.

According to a Twitter post by Sarawak Energy, the blackout was caused by a trip along the Matang-Mambong Line 1.

“Supply to affected areas being progressively restored,” the utility company added.

Power to affected areas was gradually restored around 11pm.

On Feb 7, Sarawak Energy issued a statement, revealing that a new RM146 million major transmission substation at Tondong near here was expected to be commissioned this month.

However, prior to commissioning of this 500/275/132KV Tondong substation, the company said connection works from the Mambong-Matang lines of the electricity grid will require a scheduled shutdown of one of the two lines from Feb 7 to 18 with the other line continuing to supply power over the shutdown period.

The second and final phase of the transmission line works from Mambong to Matang will take place from Feb 21 to March 4, subject to weather conditions.

“The transmission lines provide Sarawak with a second transmission backbone stretching 516 kilometres (KM) to transmit electricity from Sarawak Energy’s major generation power plants concentrated in central Sarawak to eventually connect with the new RM146 million Tondong substation to supply customers in its densely populated south Sarawak including Kuching,” it said in the statement.