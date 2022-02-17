Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia: Road closures at Kuching Waterfront till Feb 27

KUCHING (Feb 17): Road users have been advised to avoid the Kuching Waterfront from today until Feb 27 following road closures there in conjunction with the Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said there will be temporary road closures and traffic diversion along Jalan Main Bazaar and Jalan Gambier from today to Feb 25 for the event’s preparation.

The area will be completely closed on Feb 26 for the opening ceremony, which would be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, from 6.30am until the end of the event on Feb 27, he said in a statement.

“The public is advised to pick different routes to avoid traffic jams on Feb 26. Vehicles from Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman are advised to move directly to Jalan Ban Hock or Jalan McDougall to avoid congestion at Main Bazaar.

“Vehicles from Jalan Haji Taha should take the roundabout at Masjid Bandar Kuching to avoid congestion due to the Jalan Gambier closure,” said Ahsmon.

Those who wish to attend the programme were advised to park their vehicles along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Masjid Health Clinic car park, Jalan Khoo Hun Yeang car park, the Saujana Building and Reservoir Park.

“All the parking lots along the Main Bazaar up to Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg will be vacated on Feb 26 at 6.30am for the programme. The public is urged to plan their journey on that day if they have errands to run in the city centre.

“The traffic control signs by the police must be obeyed, and actions will be taken against those who disobey the instructions by the police officers on duty,” said Ahsmon.

The Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia programme, which will start on Feb 24, will culminate with the opening ceremony on Feb 26, which will also be attended by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.